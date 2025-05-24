Rafael Devers achieved a career-high eight RBIs, propelling the Boston Red Sox to a decisive 19-5 victory over the Orioles in the first match of a doubleheader. The evening game was postponed to Saturday. Meanwhile, Matthew Driscoll has exited his head coaching role at North Florida, opting to join the Kansas State staff.

The Chinese Anti-Doping Agency has publically criticized the Enhanced Games—a competition allowing banned substances—urging global opposition. In tennis, Novak Djokovic is on the brink of history, needing just one more victory to notch his 100th tour-level title after a tense win over Cameron Norrie.

The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks season opener captivated audiences, breaking viewership records that date back to 2018. Concurrently, the New York Islanders confirmed Mathieu Darche as their general manager, with expectations to elevate the team's performance on and off the ice.

(With inputs from agencies.)