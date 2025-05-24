Left Menu

Shubman Gill to Lead India Through Test Cricket Transition

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's Test captain for the England tour, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. This marks a period of transition following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The squad includes new faces like Sai Sudharsan, while Mohammed Shami is notably absent due to fitness issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:05 IST
Shubman Gill to Lead India Through Test Cricket Transition
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India's recent decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the Test captain marks a significant shift in leadership for the national cricket team. At just 25, Gill becomes one of India's youngest Test captains, following the recent retirements of cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rishabh Pant, hailed as one of India's best Test batsmen in recent years, has been named vice-captain. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar lauded Gill's talent and sees him as a promising leader during this transitional phase.

New faces such as Sai Sudharsan, recognized for his temperament and game, have earned a spot, while Mohammed Shami misses out due to fitness concerns. As the team prepares for the challenging England series, Gill's leadership will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025