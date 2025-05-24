Shubman Gill to Lead India Through Test Cricket Transition

India's recent decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the Test captain marks a significant shift in leadership for the national cricket team. At just 25, Gill becomes one of India's youngest Test captains, following the recent retirements of cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rishabh Pant, hailed as one of India's best Test batsmen in recent years, has been named vice-captain. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar lauded Gill's talent and sees him as a promising leader during this transitional phase.

New faces such as Sai Sudharsan, recognized for his temperament and game, have earned a spot, while Mohammed Shami misses out due to fitness concerns. As the team prepares for the challenging England series, Gill's leadership will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)