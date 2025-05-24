Poom Saksansin Takes Lead Amidst Indian Struggles at Kolon Korea Open

In a disheartening performance for India's golf representatives at the Kolon Korea Open, the trio of Yuvraj Sandhu, Jeev Milkha Singh, and SSP Chawrasia were unable to advance past the cut on the Asian Tour event this Saturday.

Yuvraj Sandhu, carding a 73 and 77, found himself tied for 94th place, while Jeev Milkha Singh's 77 and 80 relegated him to 125th. SSP Chawrasia withdrew early in the second round after shooting an 81 on day one.

Thailand's Poom Saksansin, defying odds as one of the shortest hitters on a demanding course, seized the third-round lead with a two-under-par 69, bolstered by impressive putting. Fellow Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana shot an identical 69, ranking second, with Korean Yunseok Kang in fourth after a solid 68.

(With inputs from agencies.)