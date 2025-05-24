Quartararo Sets New Lap Record at British Grand Prix

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha's star rider, shattered the lap record for the third consecutive MotoGP event, seizing pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

The French rider clocked an impressive one minute and 57.233 seconds in challenging conditions, heightening Yamaha's prospects for a first victory this season.

Despite an aggressive push from fierce competitors, Quartararo's remarkable performance landed him ahead, with Marc Marquez relegated to fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)