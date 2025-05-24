Left Menu

Quartararo Sets New Lap Record at British Grand Prix

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke the lap record at Silverstone, claiming pole position for the British Grand Prix. Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia join him on the front row, while Marc Marquez misses out on first for the season, going fourth-fastest. Quartararo aims for Yamaha's first win this season.

Updated: 24-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:44 IST
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha's star rider, shattered the lap record for the third consecutive MotoGP event, seizing pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

The French rider clocked an impressive one minute and 57.233 seconds in challenging conditions, heightening Yamaha's prospects for a first victory this season.

Despite an aggressive push from fierce competitors, Quartararo's remarkable performance landed him ahead, with Marc Marquez relegated to fourth place.

