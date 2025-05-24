Northeast India: Rising Sports Powerhouse Unveiled at Investors Summit

In a bold declaration at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized Northeast India's burgeoning sports potential, affirming the Indian Government's dedication to bolstering the region's infrastructure. Key initiatives, such as the annual Khelo India Northeast Games, aim to unleash this untapped talent across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Mandaviya announced ambitions of hosting the Commonwealth Games and the Summer Olympics in the coming decades, underscoring India as a global sporting venue. Highlighting diverse climates and conditions across its vast landscape, he positioned India as an ideal location for year-round international events, likening 'Play in India' to PM Modi's 'Make in India' program. Northeast India's transformation is set to propel it into the global sports spotlight, with local athletes already excelling internationally.

Infrastructure growth under the Khelo India scheme has been exponential, with an investment of Rs 439 crore for 64 projects, including synthetic turfs and training centers, supporting over 8,000 athletes. The region recently successfully hosted the Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi, demonstrating its capability in executing large-scale sports events, thereby marking its ascent as a sports powerhouse.

