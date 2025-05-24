India's Unique Test Squad for England: Shubman Gill Takes the Helm

Following the official announcement of India's Test squad for the upcoming England series, excitement and anticipation mount as Shubman Gill steps in as the new captain. The decision, announced by Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI chief selector, signals a shift in leadership alongside vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

Unfortunately, the seasoned speedster Mohammed Shami will miss the series due to medical clearance issues, compounded by his recent struggles with knee pain following ankle surgery in early 2024. His absence paves the way for other talented bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah set to head the bowling attack on England's pitches.

This series marks a significant change in Indian cricket, being the first without former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, following their retirement from Test cricket. Matches will take place from June to August 2025, featuring five key venues. The squad looks forward to making a mark in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027.