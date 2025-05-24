Wuhan Jiangdu Triumph in Dramatic Asian Women's Champions League Final

In a dramatic finale to the inaugural Asian Women's Champions League, Wuhan Jiangdu emerged victorious over Melbourne City with a 5-4 win in a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out on Saturday. The match was held in front of a home crowd in Wuhan, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.

The game saw Wuhan's substitute goalkeeper, Chen Chen, shine as she made crucial saves during the shoot-out. Her performance ensured a 1-1 draw carried the team into sudden death, where she thwarted City captain Rebekah Stott and Bryleeh Henry to secure the title and the $1 million prize.

The battle was intense, with Wang Shuang scoring a vital penalty in injury time to extend the game after City had taken the lead with a header from Shelby McMahon. Despite City's opportunities in extra time, Chen's saves were instrumental in Wuhan becoming the first champions of the newly minted competition.

