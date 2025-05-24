Left Menu

Norris Claims Pole at Monaco: A Record Time Drive

Lando Norris secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix in record time, besting Charles Leclerc who finished second. The McLaren driver's victory in qualifying boosts his championship hopes and highlights his significant improvement after previous struggles. Overtaking in Monaco remains challenging, enhancing Lando's pole benefit.

Updated: 24-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:37 IST
Lando Norris stunned the Formula One community by clinching pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, setting a track record with his impressive performance. The McLaren driver bested local favorite Charles Leclerc for the prized starting spot in Sunday's race, marking a crucial boost for his championship aspirations.

Norris, leading the championship for McLaren, left his closest rival Charles Leclerc trailing by just 0.109 seconds, as the Briton delivered a remarkable lap in one minute 09.954 seconds. This effort not only highlights Norris's progression this season but also positions him strategically in the title race.

With historically difficult overtaking conditions in Monaco, securing pole position significantly enhances Norris's chances. The McLaren driver is now poised to leverage his starting advantage on the narrow, unforgiving streets of Monaco in a race where track position is paramount.

