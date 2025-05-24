Stina Blackstenius Stuns Barcelona with Late Arsenal Winner

Stina Blackstenius, playing for Arsenal, delivered a clutch goal in the waning moments of the Women's Champions League final, leading her team to a 1-0 triumph over the formidable Barcelona. This victory shocked holders Barcelona, cementing Arsenal's place once again in the annals of European football.

Emerging victorious at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Arsenal defied the odds against a team renowned for their dominating presence in recent years. Blackstenius's decisive strike came in the 75th minute, following a crucial assist by substitute Beth Mead, capping off a nerve-racking encounter.

Renee Slegers's squad broke their 18-year final drought with a performance that will be celebrated by their 5,000 travelling supporters. Moreover, this represents a significant achievement for Arsenal, having curtailed Barcelona's near-monopoly on the title, marking only the fourth defeat Barcelona has suffered this season.