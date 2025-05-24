Left Menu

Stina Blackstenius Stuns Barcelona with Late Arsenal Winner

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory against Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final. This marked Arsenal's second title in the competition, having last won in 2007. The match proved a thrilling upset against six-time finalists Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:32 IST
Stina Blackstenius Stuns Barcelona with Late Arsenal Winner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Stina Blackstenius, playing for Arsenal, delivered a clutch goal in the waning moments of the Women's Champions League final, leading her team to a 1-0 triumph over the formidable Barcelona. This victory shocked holders Barcelona, cementing Arsenal's place once again in the annals of European football.

Emerging victorious at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Arsenal defied the odds against a team renowned for their dominating presence in recent years. Blackstenius's decisive strike came in the 75th minute, following a crucial assist by substitute Beth Mead, capping off a nerve-racking encounter.

Renee Slegers's squad broke their 18-year final drought with a performance that will be celebrated by their 5,000 travelling supporters. Moreover, this represents a significant achievement for Arsenal, having curtailed Barcelona's near-monopoly on the title, marking only the fourth defeat Barcelona has suffered this season.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025