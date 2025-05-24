England Dominates Zimbabwe in Swift Test Victory at Trent Bridge

In a resounding start to their international summer, England clinched a dominant victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, winning the four-day Test match with more than a full day to spare. Offspinner Shoaib Bashir was instrumental on the final day, claiming his fourth five-wicket haul, setting a record as the youngest England player to achieve such a feat.

Zimbabwe, though heavily defeated, carried an optimistic spirit throughout their first Test in England in over two decades. Fans filled the stadium, celebrating their team's resilience. In particular, Sean Williams shone with 88 runs, partnering with Ben Curran in a 122-run stand, while Sikandar Raza added a gritty half-century.

Zimbabwe's valiant effort fell short by 45 runs, failing to force England to bat again. This match serves as a vital precursor for England before their upcoming series, despite some worries about the impact of their fast bowlers. Nonetheless, Ben Stokes' return as a bowler, alongside Bashir, provided a threatening presence, crucial for the forthcoming fixtures.