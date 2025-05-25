Left Menu

Wydad Casablanca Appoints Benhachem Ahead of Club World Cup

Wydad Casablanca has appointed Mohamed Amine Benhachem as head coach for the upcoming Club World Cup. The team, which placed third in Morocco's top division, will face Manchester City and others in Group G when the tournament takes place in the U.S. Benhachem aims to compete for titles during the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 02:55 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the next month's Club World Cup, Wydad Casablanca announced Mohamed Amine Benhachem as their new head coach on Saturday. The club is set to compete in the revamped competition set to occur in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

Benhachem, a former player for Wydad, expressed his deep connection to the team during a recent interview. He stated that his chief ambition is to guide the club back to the CAF Champions League and vie for titles, particularly focusing on the Club World Cup.

Wydad is positioned in Group G along with prestigious clubs like Manchester City, Juventus, and Al Ain. They will start their campaign against Manchester City on June 18.

