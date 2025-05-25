Left Menu

Rizvi's Heroic Half-Century Shines Despite DC's Playoff Miss

Delhi Capitals' batter Sameer Rizvi showcased an impressive performance with his maiden IPL half-century against Punjab Kings, scoring 58 not out. Despite a strong show, DC missed the playoffs, finishing fifth. Rizvi emphasized a winning mindset and highlighted teamwork. His tactical approach played a crucial role in chasing down a high target.

Sameer Rizvi, a batter for Delhi Capitals, played a stellar knock, striking an unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls against Punjab Kings in the IPL. His performance, which included five sixes, ensured a successful chase of 207 despite DC's inability to reach the playoffs.

In a post-match press conference, the 21-year-old expressed satisfaction with his play and emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning mindset in the IPL, remarking, "Winning or losing isn't in our hands. What is in our hands is playing good cricket." He highlighted his team's collective effort throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings coach Sunil Joshi pointed out their need for consistency in the middle overs, as the team gears up to face Mumbai Indians in their last league match. Joshi remains optimistic about his team's focus on playing well for all 40 overs to secure a favorable playoff position.

