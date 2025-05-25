In a historic triumph, FC Krasnodar won their first Russian Premier League title, ending a six-year reign by Zenit St Petersburg. Despite this achievement, the team will not compete in European tournaments next season due to sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Founded in 2008 by local billionaire Sergei Galitsky, Krasnodar has risen swiftly in Russian football, with previous achievements including second place in the Premier League last year and two Russian Cup final appearances. The Bulls secured their championship with a decisive 3-0 victory over Dinamo Moscow.

Led by manager Murad Musayev and featuring talents like goalkeeper Stanislav Agkatsev and forward Eduard Spertsyan, Krasnodar fans remain hopeful about returning to European competitions once UEFA lifts restrictions imposed during the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

