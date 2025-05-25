Left Menu

Carlos Verona's Solo Triumph at Giro d'Italia

Carlos Verona secured his first Grand Tour stage win in the Giro d'Italia by conquering stage 15, a 219km route from Fiume Veneto to Asiago. He triumphed with a solo ride, finishing 22 seconds ahead of Florian Stork. Isaac Del Toro retained the pink jersey with a lead into the final week.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Giro d'Italia, Carlos Verona of Lidl-Trek clinched his first Grand Tour stage victory. The Spanish climber launched a solo attack with 44km to go on the penultimate climb, holding off challengers to win Sunday's stage 15, covering a demanding 219km route from Fiume Veneto to Asiago.

A determined effort by Verona saw him crossing the finish line 22 seconds ahead of Florian Stork, with Christian Scaroni securing third place. Verona's adept climbing skills shone through as he resisted multiple chase attempts to secure a formidable solo victory.

Meanwhile, the UAE Team Emirates' Isaac Del Toro retained the prestigious pink jersey, carrying a lead of one minute and 20 seconds into the final stages. Pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic faced setbacks, finishing over a minute behind the leading group, further intensifying the competition's closing stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

