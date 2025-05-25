Thrilling Highlights: Sports Triumphs and Dramatic Developments

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked tennis player, made a commanding start at the French Open, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers prepared to face live batters as part of his recovery, capturing fan intrigue ahead of Sunday's clash with the Mets.

Baseball continued to thrill as Brooks Lee's walk-off hit brought the Minnesota Twins a consecutive triumph over the Kansas City Royals. In Geneva, Novak Djokovic celebrated his centennial ATP title by overcoming Hubert Hurkacz, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Cubs navigated injury adjustments, and the Swiss national ice hockey team dashed Denmark's championship dreams with a decisive victory, setting the stage for a final against the U.S. The landscape of sports remained dynamic and engaging with these unfolding stories.

