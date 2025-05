Jasmine Paolini's Resilience Shines in French Open Thriller

Jasmine Paolini, last year's finalist, showcased her tenacity by defeating China's Yuan Yue in the French Open's initial round. The match concluded with a tense 6-1 4-6 6-3 win on Sunday.

The Italian fourth seed began with a dominating first set, completed in just 25 minutes, leveraging deep ground strokes. Yuan struggled initially, committing 14 unforced errors.

However, Yuan adapted, and Paolini faced increased competition. Despite trailing in the final set, Paolini rallied to secure four consecutive games, clinching her advancement. She will next face the victor of the Ajla Tomljanovic versus Maya Joint match.