Rafa Nadal's Emotional Farewell at Roland Garros: A Tribute with Rivals

Rafa Nadal's career celebration at the French Open was made special by the presence of tennis legends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. The ceremony immortalized Nadal's legacy with a plaque, celebrated by fans and peers. Nadal expressed deep gratitude for this heartfelt acknowledgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 01:36 IST
Rafa Nadal's career ended with an emotional tribute during the French Open, marked by the presence of tennis greats Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Calderas and fans, including current champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, donned 'Merci Rafa' shirts in celebration.

Nadal, honored with a plaque on Court Philippe Chatrier, shared poignant moments with his rivals. The ceremony highlighted career-defining memories, with Nadal stating that the presence of his peers, who pushed him throughout his career, made the day incredibly special.

In his closing remarks, Nadal expressed deep gratitude for his successful career at Roland Garros, noting that it was the challenges and intense rivalries that propelled him to new heights. Despite the impressive milestones, Nadal remained humble, emphasizing the constant self-doubt that drove his incredible journey in tennis.

