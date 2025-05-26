Drama and Upsets Define Asian Football Week
The week in Asian football saw Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory reaching the A-League Grand Final, Al-Hilal securing an Asian Champions League spot, and dramatic league match results in Japan and South Korea affecting standings. Critical goals and draws shaped the outcomes of these crucial matches.
Updated: 26-05-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 08:58 IST
This week promised excitement across Asian football leagues, with crucial matches altering the course of championships and providing thrilling finishes.
In Australia, Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory emerged victorious in their semi-final clashes, ensuring their spots in the A-League Grand Final, while Al-Hilal secured their Asian Champions League berth despite a draw.
Around Asia, pivotal matches saw the J.League and K League standings shift, with surprising results impacting title races in Japan and South Korea. Teams fought hard, with standout performances and last-minute goals defining this week's fixtures.
