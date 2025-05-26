KKR's Bumpy IPL Journey: Rahane Eyes a Strong Comeback

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), concluded their campaign with a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Team captain Ajinkya Rahane candidly assessed the team's performance, acknowledging an up-and-down journey this season.

Reflecting on their preparation, Rahane noted the challenge of defending a championship, emphasizing the efforts made by the team. Despite a challenging season for the bowlers, Rahane credited their performance, recognizing the high-scoring nature of the matches and the clear tactical thinking demonstrated by bowlers like Harshit, Vaibhav, Varun, and Sunny Narine.

The captain also addressed the pressure on batters to meet expectations, attributing some struggles to individuals having experienced past successful seasons. Rahane expressed belief in the team's ability to learn and return stronger next year, highlighting the importance of resilience and the capacity for seasoned players to overcome rough patches.

