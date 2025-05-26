India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Double Podium Finish

India's prowess in shooting was on full display at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, as both Indian teams in the 10m air rifle mixed team event captured medals. Naraen Pranav and Khyaty Chaudhary demonstrated resilience to secure a silver medal, while their compatriots Himanshu and Shambhavi Kshirsagar claimed bronze. This achievement marked India's second double podium finish in the tournament, elevating the country's medal tally to ten, with two golds, four silvers, and four bronzes.

In the 38-team qualifying round, Khyaty and Naraen scored 631.0 to earn a spot in the gold medal match against the formidable Chinese duo of Huang Yuting and Huang Liwanlin. Despite facing stiff competition, the Indian pair fought valiantly, challenging the Olympic and world champions over 14 series and forcing a decider in the 15th series, where they narrowly missed out by 0.5 points.

The bronze medal match saw Himanshu and Shambhavi rising to the occasion after trailing the American pair of Griffin Lake and Elijah Spencer 1-7. Their spirited comeback turned the tables, sealing a comfortable 17-9 victory. Additionally, Shambhavi and Ojasvi Thakur had already secured India's first double podium finish in the women's air rifle event earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)