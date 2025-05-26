Casper Ruud: Dominating the Clay at Roland Garros

Casper Ruud, who has twice been the runner-up at the French Open, put a recent loss behind him as he began his campaign in Paris with a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas. The Norwegian demonstrated resilience following a defeat to Jannik Sinner at the Rome quarter-finals, showcasing his affinity for clay courts at Roland Garros.

Reflecting on his first-round win, Ruud commented, "New day, new week, new tournament. I'm happy to get going with a win again and hope to continue building on it." The victory set up a second-round clash with Portugal's Nuno Borges, while Ramos Vinolas, a 2016 quarter-finalist, contemplated retirement.

Ruud's determination was evident as he aimed to deliver a fifth consecutive defeat against Ramos Vinolas. Despite some resistance from his opponent in the second set, Ruud's intensified play secured a decisive win. "I'm very happy with my level," Ruud remarked, acknowledging Ramos Vinolas' admirable career as it nears its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)