Casper Ruud: Dominating the Clay at Roland Garros

Casper Ruud began his quest for another French Open final by defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas in straight sets. Ruud, who became the first Norwegian to win a Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open, rebounded from a tough loss to Jannik Sinner with a strong performance on his favored clay surface.

Casper Ruud, who has twice been the runner-up at the French Open, put a recent loss behind him as he began his campaign in Paris with a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas. The Norwegian demonstrated resilience following a defeat to Jannik Sinner at the Rome quarter-finals, showcasing his affinity for clay courts at Roland Garros.

Reflecting on his first-round win, Ruud commented, "New day, new week, new tournament. I'm happy to get going with a win again and hope to continue building on it." The victory set up a second-round clash with Portugal's Nuno Borges, while Ramos Vinolas, a 2016 quarter-finalist, contemplated retirement.

Ruud's determination was evident as he aimed to deliver a fifth consecutive defeat against Ramos Vinolas. Despite some resistance from his opponent in the second set, Ruud's intensified play secured a decisive win. "I'm very happy with my level," Ruud remarked, acknowledging Ramos Vinolas' admirable career as it nears its conclusion.

