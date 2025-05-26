Thrilling Upsets and Surprises Mark French Open's Second Day

The French Open's second day delivered a series of exhilarating tennis showdowns and unexpected victories. Danish player Holger Rune, ranked 10th, made a remarkable comeback to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Briton Jacob Fearnley stunned by eliminating three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

In a significant moment, French tennis star Caroline Garcia bid farewell to her singles career following a loss to Bernarda Pera. As fans donned T-shirts honoring Rafael Nadal's French Open legacy, the matches unfolded under looming clouds and a slight chance of rain.

Champion Carlos Alcaraz launched his title defense with a decisive win over Giulio Zeppieri, underscoring his standing as a top competitor. Each match highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport, as seasoned players faced formidable challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)