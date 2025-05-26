Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Surprises Mark French Open's Second Day

The second day of the French Open saw intense matches and major upsets. Holger Rune, Jacob Fearnley, and Paula Badosa emerged victorious against higher-ranked opponents. Caroline Garcia concluded her singles career while fans got nostalgic about Nadal’s legacy. Key players like Carlos Alcaraz defended their titles as rain loomed over Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open's second day delivered a series of exhilarating tennis showdowns and unexpected victories. Danish player Holger Rune, ranked 10th, made a remarkable comeback to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Briton Jacob Fearnley stunned by eliminating three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

In a significant moment, French tennis star Caroline Garcia bid farewell to her singles career following a loss to Bernarda Pera. As fans donned T-shirts honoring Rafael Nadal's French Open legacy, the matches unfolded under looming clouds and a slight chance of rain.

Champion Carlos Alcaraz launched his title defense with a decisive win over Giulio Zeppieri, underscoring his standing as a top competitor. Each match highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport, as seasoned players faced formidable challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

