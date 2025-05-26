Left Menu

Shubman Gill's New Era: Leading Indian Cricket's Transition

Anil Kumble believes Shubman Gill is well-equipped to captain the Indian Test team as it enters a transition phase sans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Speaking at an Australian cricket event, Kumble emphasized the challenges of leadership while backing young talents like Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Updated: 26-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:29 IST
Shubman Gill's New Era: Leading Indian Cricket's Transition
Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble expressed confidence in Shubman Gill's ability to captain the Indian cricket team as they embark on a crucial transition period. With cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin stepping down from the Test format, the sport is poised for significant changes.

Kumble addressed challenges, emphasizing that leading India's team differs from franchise cricket. He praised Gill's capability, reflecting optimism for the young captain's potential legacy. Kumble noted the absence of India's iconic trio in the Test team will be an adjustment for players and fans alike.

In addition, Kumble highlighted emerging talents, predicting a bright future for players like Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. As Indian cricket gears for a series in Australia, Kumble celebrated the careers of Kohli and Sharma, anticipating their continued contributions in ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

