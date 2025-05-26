Shubman Gill's New Era: Leading Indian Cricket's Transition

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble expressed confidence in Shubman Gill's ability to captain the Indian cricket team as they embark on a crucial transition period. With cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin stepping down from the Test format, the sport is poised for significant changes.

Kumble addressed challenges, emphasizing that leading India's team differs from franchise cricket. He praised Gill's capability, reflecting optimism for the young captain's potential legacy. Kumble noted the absence of India's iconic trio in the Test team will be an adjustment for players and fans alike.

In addition, Kumble highlighted emerging talents, predicting a bright future for players like Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. As Indian cricket gears for a series in Australia, Kumble celebrated the careers of Kohli and Sharma, anticipating their continued contributions in ODIs.

