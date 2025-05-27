Mary Earps Shocks Soccer World with Retirement Announcement

In a surprising turn of events, England's celebrated goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her retirement from international soccer, barely five weeks ahead of the Women's European Championship.

Earps, who played a pivotal role in England's Euro 2022 victory and their appearance in the 2023 Women's World Cup final, cited her desire to give younger players a chance as her main motivation.

Despite the disappointment expressed by England manager Sarina Wiegman, Earps emphasizes the honor of representing her country and looks forward to supporting her teammates in their forthcoming challenges.

