Lallianzuala Chhangte on the Journey and Aspirations of the Blue Tigers

The AFC Asian Cup stands as the apex of football in the vast continent of Asia. For players like Lallianzuala Chhangte, participating in such an event represents not only a chance to compete against the continent's best but also a profound learning journey. In Qatar last year, despite India's three consecutive losses, Chhangte recognized the valuable lessons gleaned from the experience. These lessons are now shaping India's strategy as they aim for qualification in the 2027 edition.

"We were grouped with some of Asia's strongest teams, including Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria," Chhangte reflected in a conversation with the-aiff.com. Although their last appearance at the Asian Cup wasn't particularly successful, individually, Chhangte gathered insights on decision-making during crucial moments. As a collective, the team believes that the experience was character-building, fostering personal and professional growth. As they prepare to face Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on June 10, with a friendly against Thailand on June 4, the focus remains on qualification.

Chhangte, with 42 caps, stands among the most veteran players in the current Indian squad, along with fellow stalwarts Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan. In his journey since his national debut at the 2015 SAFF Championship, Chhangte has accumulated a series of accolades and proudly carries the expectations of the nation. His recent successes are evident with goals in key championships and winning titles with both the national team and his club, Mumbai City FC.

"High expectations reflect that you aren't an ordinary player," Chhangte expressed, attributing his resilience and dedication to the elevated demands from fans, coaches, and teammates. His journey is underscored by his gratitude and humility, with every goal being a moment of thanks directed towards the sky, acknowledging a higher power. Chhangte remains a beacon of dedication, aiming to inspire the younger players while continually learning from senior figures like Chhetri.