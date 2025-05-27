Left Menu

Punjab Kings Secure Playoff Spot After 11 Years with Commanding Win

The Punjab Kings have clinched a playoff spot in the IPL after 11 years, finishing in the top two. A strong performance led by Shreyas Iyer and highlighted by contributions from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis propelled them to victory. The team now focuses on claiming the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:33 IST
Punjab Kings celebration after beating Mumbai Indians (Image: PBKS media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After an 11-year hiatus, the Punjab Kings have successfully secured a coveted spot in the playoffs of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Their ascension was solidified with a critical 7-wicket victory against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur this Monday.

The strategic decision to bowl first paid off, with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak each taking two wickets to limit their opponents to 184/7 in 20 overs. The batting lineup followed with vigor, as Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis both scored half-centuries, ensuring a victorious chase of 185 runs in just 18.3 overs.

Ricky Ponting commended the team for recovering from a recent defeat to the Delhi Capitals, emphasizing the significance of upcoming matches. Meanwhile, player Shashank Singh attributed their success to collective belief and strong management support. Skipper Shreyas Iyer reinforced that the team's unwavering focus remains on winning the championship.

The Kings, who have accumulated 19 points from 14 games, will begin their quest for the title in the first qualifier on May 29 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

