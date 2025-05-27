Left Menu

Vatican Greets Champions: Pope Leo XIV with Serie A Winners Napoli

Pope Leo XIV welcomed Serie A champions Napoli to the Vatican, sharing light-hearted comments about his own soccer preferences. Napoli celebrated their victory with a papal visit, where discussions focused on sportsmanship and educational values. The pontiff praised teamwork and offered blessings to players and officials.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV extended a warm welcome to Italy's Serie A champions, Napoli, during their visit to the Vatican on Tuesday. The pontiff humorously addressed his rumored allegiance to AS Roma, applauding Napoli's stunning season performance.

The championship squad, led by captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, arrived following their celebratory parade in Naples. While presenting Pope Leo with a Napoli jersey, Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis hailed him as a 'number 10' striker. Coach Antonio Conte displayed reverence with a gesture of respect.

In a speech highlighting teamwork's essence, Pope Leo emphasized that sports go beyond individual excellence, focusing on the collective effort. He concluded with personal blessings and shared a heartfelt message from his Neapolitan cook, adding a touch of warmth to the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

