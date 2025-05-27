Coco Gauff's Racket Blunder and Grand Slam Aspirations Shine at French Open

Coco Gauff provided an unexpected moment of humor at the French Open when she took to the court without her rackets. Despite this, the American showcased her determination to win a Grand Slam title with a strong victory over Olivia Gadecki, emphasizing her competitive aspirations.

In the men's matches, Daniil Medvedev showed a rare lapse in composure, resulting in an early exit, while Alexander Zverev smoothly advanced into the second round in a straightforward match. This year's competition is already shaping up to be unpredictable and exciting.

Other notable results included Sofia Kenin's progression over Varvara Gracheva and Victoria Azarenka setting a record as the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam main-draw match. As the tournament unfolds, players like Gauff and Zverev remain in the spotlight with hopes of securing their elusive Grand Slam titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)