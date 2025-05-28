Left Menu

LSG's Slow Over-Rate Lands Pant a Hefty Fine as RCB Clinches Dramatic Victory

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant faces a steep fine after his team breached IPL's over-rate rules in a thriller against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a spirited chase, LSG faltered, exiting the playoffs race, as RCB secured a spot with a six-wicket win, fueled by Jitesh Sharma's stellar performance.

Updated: 28-05-2025 10:08 IST
Rishabh Pant (Photo: @ipl/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development during the ongoing IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), received a hefty fine for a repeated slow over-rate, as per the IPL's Code of Conduct. The penalty follows LSG's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As this marks the third infraction, Pant was fined 30 Lakh, while his teammates, including the Impact Player, faced individual fines of 12 Lakh or half of their match fees, whichever was lesser.

The match itself concluded with a narrow six-run defeat for Lucknow against RCB, curtailing their rollercoaster IPL 2025 journey right before the playoffs in their home grounds. Despite a promising start with five victories from eight matches, a string of losses left them with just a single win in the last six games, ultimately disqualifying them from the playoffs. The highlight was RCB's Jitesh Sharma delivering an exceptional innings, steering his team to a six-wicket victory in the season's concluding group stage clash.

With their win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ascended to the second position in the standings, trailing Punjab, and preparing for a face-off with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, who dropped to third, will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. RCB's pursuit marked their third highest successful run chase in IPL history, courtesy of an unbeaten 107-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma, underscoring a memorable conclusion to the group stage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

