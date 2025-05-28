Left Menu

Suhail Ahmad Bhat Shines as India's New Football Prospect

Suhail Ahmad Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir has been called up for India's squad for the international friendly against Thailand, highlighting his emergence as a promising talent. This event is part of India's preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The 20-year-old forward played a vital role in Mohun Bagan's recent success.

In a significant development for Indian football, Suhail Ahmad Bhat has secured his place on the national team, showcasing his rising prominence in the sport. This opportunity comes as India gears up for an international friendly against Thailand, part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

The 20-year-old forward hails from Srinagar's Bemnia region and had an impressive stint in Mohun Bagan's Indian Super League campaign, marking him as a promising attacking talent. The squad, led by head coach Manolo Márquez, includes seasoned players like Sunil Chhetri and sees the return of dependable defender Anwar Ali post-injury.

India's team had an intensive training camp in Kolkata, spanning ten days, ahead of their Thailand fixture. With practice matches yielding victories against Bengal and North 24 Parganas, the squad is poised for a strong performance. The friendly serves as a crucial step in their preparations ahead of facing Hong Kong on June 10 in the AFC qualifiers.

