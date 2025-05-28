Clashes and Showdowns: French Open Day 4 Unfolds

The fourth day of the French Open commenced under overcast skies, with a forecast hinting at possible afternoon showers. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius as the tennis stars prepared for action on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Among the highlight matches, Polish defending champion Iga Swiatek faced off against Britain's Emma Raducanu, and top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus played against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. Meanwhile, men's second seed, Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, went head-to-head with Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

The event also saw discussions around night session schedules as Ons Jabeur criticized the French Open for not featuring women's matches in these slots. Notable performances included Novak Djokovic's smooth start, Daniil Medvedev's early exit, and other significant matches that set the stage for the tournament's ongoing excitement.

