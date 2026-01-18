Carlos Alcaraz Aces His Australian Open Debut with a Stellar Performance

In an impressive start to his Australian Open campaign, Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional skills by defeating unseeded Australian Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2. The world number one, who is setting sights on a career Grand Slam, delivered a performance that highlighted his power and precision, drawing admiration from fans at the packed Rod Laver Arena.

The 22-year-old Spaniard expressed his delight at being back on the court and was satisfied with his performance despite some challenges from Walton. Alcaraz noted Walton's solid baseline play and the trouble posed by his opponent's flat shots, making the match more competitive.

With a ferocious forehand and a retooled serve, inspired by Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz secured a convincing win. Following an impressive career path, Alcaraz is determined to elevate his performance at Melbourne Park, having previously faltered in the quarter-finals against top players like Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. This year, he aims to capitalize on his strong start and advance further.

