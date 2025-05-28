Left Menu

Indian Women Athletes Shine at Asian Championships

On day two of the Asian Athletics Championships, Indian athletes, particularly women, showcased extraordinary performances. Rupal Chaudhary and Pooja won silver medals in their respective events, while Yoonus Shah secured a bronze in the men's 1500m, raising India's medal tally to five.

Indian Women Athletes Shine at Asian Championships
Indian athletes delivered impressive performances at the Asian Athletics Championships, with women taking the spotlight on the second day of the event. Rupal Chaudhary claimed a silver medal in the women's 400m, finishing with a time of 52.68 seconds. Pooja added another silver to India's tally by clocking 4:10.83 seconds in the women's 1500m.

In the men's category, Yoonus Shah clinched a bronze in the 1500m event, timing at 3:43.03. India's overall tally reached five medals, including a gold by Gulveer Singh in the 10,000m. Japan and Uzbekistan took the other top spots in the women's 400m, and China's Li Chunhui won gold in the women's 1500m.

India saw worthy efforts from other athletes too. Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi set a personal record in the men's 400m, while long jumpers Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan advanced to the finals. Hurdler Jyoti Yarraji also progressed to the next round after a commendable performance in her heat.

