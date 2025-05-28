Zheng Qinwen's Victorious March on Parisian Clay
Zheng Qinwen, China's Olympic champion, advanced to the French Open's third round, defeating Colombia's Emiliana Arango. Overcoming initial challenges, Zheng's robust performance highlighted her prowess on clay, foreshadowing potential Grand Slam success. Her next match will be against Canada's Victoria Mboko, showcasing promising talent at Roland Garros.
China's rising tennis star Zheng Qinwen continues to impress at the French Open, securing a place in the third round with a decisive victory over Emiliana Arango of Colombia. The Olympic champion showcased her formidable skills on the Paris clay, winning 6-2 6-3 in a powerful display.
Despite a shaky start, Zheng quickly found her rhythm on Court Suzanne Lenglen, overcoming the 85th-ranked Arango with relative ease. Although Zheng showcased some vulnerabilities, including a few service breaks, her focus and determination saw her through to yet another round at this prestigious tournament.
The 22-year-old will next face Canada's Victoria Mboko, an 18-year-old qualifier who continues to make waves with her undefeated streak in the tournament. As the only Chinese player left in her section, Zheng's journey at Roland Garros remains a compelling narrative in the world of tennis.