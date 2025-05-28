Zheng Qinwen's Victorious March on Parisian Clay

China's rising tennis star Zheng Qinwen continues to impress at the French Open, securing a place in the third round with a decisive victory over Emiliana Arango of Colombia. The Olympic champion showcased her formidable skills on the Paris clay, winning 6-2 6-3 in a powerful display.

Despite a shaky start, Zheng quickly found her rhythm on Court Suzanne Lenglen, overcoming the 85th-ranked Arango with relative ease. Although Zheng showcased some vulnerabilities, including a few service breaks, her focus and determination saw her through to yet another round at this prestigious tournament.

The 22-year-old will next face Canada's Victoria Mboko, an 18-year-old qualifier who continues to make waves with her undefeated streak in the tournament. As the only Chinese player left in her section, Zheng's journey at Roland Garros remains a compelling narrative in the world of tennis.