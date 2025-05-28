Mumbai City's U-15 Squad Shines in AIFF Junior League, Champions of Homegrown Talent

Mumbai City's Under-15 team made an exceptional mark in the 2024 AIFF Junior Youth League, signaling the club's robust focus on grassroots development and fostering homegrown talent. According to a release from the club, the team exceeded expectations by defeating top clubs nationwide until their exit in the Quarter Finals, courtesy of a penalty shootout against East Bengal FC on May 22.

Throughout the tournament, the young Islanders exhibited impressive technical skills, tactical depth, and fierce competitive spirit. Winning nine matches with just one loss in the group stages, they cemented their status as a formidable team, showcasing the effectiveness of the club's youth development initiatives. All players hailed from Mumbai, underscoring the club's commitment to local talent cultivation through a structured academy system.

The squad included young talents like Tanishq Pandya and Moksh Girap, who progressed through the club's ranks after academy operations resumed in 2022-23. Newly scouted players for 2023-24 trials also joined the ranks, reflecting a seamless integration into the Under-15 setup. The club's academy provides a professional environment complete with certified coaching, modern training facilities, and well-rounded development focusing on various aspects of the game, ensuring each player thrives both individually and as part of a team. (ANI)

