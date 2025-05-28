Left Menu

Blue Tigers Set for Thailand Showdown in FIFA Friendly

The Indian men's national football team, led by coach Manolo Marquez, is preparing to travel to Thailand for a FIFA friendly on June 4. After a training stint in Kolkata, the team will face Thailand at Thammasat Stadium before heading to Hong Kong for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Indian Football team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Indian men's national football team head coach Manolo Marquez announced that all 28 players involved in the current training camp in Kolkata will make the journey to Thailand for the upcoming FIFA friendly against the hosts, as per AIFF's official website. The Blue Tigers have been honing their skills in the City of Joy since May 19.

The team is scheduled to leave for Thailand Wednesday evening, with the friendly match against Thailand slated for June 4 at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. Following the friendly, India will travel to Hong Kong on June 5 for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers final round clash against their East Asian opponents on June 10.

During their six-day training camp in Kolkata, Marquez's squad engaged in morning gym sessions followed by on-field training in the evenings. The team played two practice matches on May 26 and 27, achieving a 2-1 win against Santosh Trophy Champions Bengal and a 3-0 victory over North 24 Parganas, showcasing a formidable offensive lineup. India's squad includes prominent players like Sunil Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, and Ashique Kuruniyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

