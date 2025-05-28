Left Menu

Naveen Kumar: A New Chapter in PKL History

As Naveen Kumar enters the Pro Kabaddi League auction for the first time, he marks a significant milestone with 1,102 raid points. Leaving Dabang Delhi after six successful seasons, Kumar joins a star-studded auction poised to shape new destinies in Kabaddi.

Naveen Kumar (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Kumar, one of Pro Kabaddi League's most prolific raiders, is set to experience the auction process for the first time in his career on May 31 and June 1. Accumulating 1,102 raid points over six seasons with Dabang Delhi K.C., he becomes the first player in PKL history to surpass 1,000 points with a single franchise before entering the auction, marking a historic moment for the league.

Naveen expressed gratitude towards his former team, stating, "We were connected with Delhi and it was a good journey with them. I am thankful to them from the bottom of my heart." His auction debut occurs alongside other notable players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Mohammadreza Shadloui, promising a highly competitive auction.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding team changes, Naveen remains steadfast in his goals. He aims to lead whichever team he joins to championship success, maintaining his focus on performance and fitness. The possibility of reuniting with former teammates like Ashu Malik further spices up the anticipation, as Naveen acknowledges the critical importance of teamwork in winning trophies.

