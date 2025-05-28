Gautam Gambhir Lauds BCCI for Honoring Armed Forces at IPL Final
Head coach Gautam Gambhir commended the BCCI for inviting the chiefs of India's armed forces to the IPL final in Ahmedabad. While dismissing queries on Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the England tour squad, Gambhir praised the BCCI's initiative to honor the armed forces following their role in Operation Sindoor.
On Wednesday, head coach Gautam Gambhir evaded questions regarding Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Indian squad for the England tour, instead shifting focus to the BCCI's laudable initiative of inviting the country's armed forces chiefs to the IPL final in Ahmedabad.
Iyer, currently in excellent form, was left out of India's 18-man roster for the Test series against England. Gambhir succinctly noted his non-involvement in the selection process, while praising the BCCI's tribute to the armed forces.
The BCCI's gesture comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gambhir applauded this as a unifying move, recognizing the efforts of the armed forces in protecting the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
