Ramaphosa Reaffirms SA’s Strategic Autonomy at Armed Forces Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s strategic autonomy and non-aligned foreign policy stance, declaring that the country will not be drawn into competing global power blocs amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Delivering the keynote address at Armed Forces Day commemorations at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou on Saturday, the President said South Africa remains steadfast in its commitment to sovereignty, peace and international humanitarian law.

“South Africa remains steadfast in our policy of non-alignment. We refuse to be drawn into the spheres of influence of competing global powers. We assert our strategic autonomy and sovereignty,” Ramaphosa said.

Adapting to High-Tech Warfare

As Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the President noted that modern warfare has shifted dramatically from traditional weaponry to high-tech systems, including drones, digital warfare and artificial intelligence.

“These changes require a SANDF that is responsive, relevant and agile,” he said, stressing the need for adaptation in an era of complex global security challenges.

Honouring Legacy and Sacrifice

Armed Forces Day is observed annually in remembrance of the 616 members of the Native Labour Corps who perished when the SS Mendi sank on 21 February 1917 during the First World War.

The President said the tragedy of the SS Mendi remains a powerful symbol of unity and courage, recalling how the soldiers reportedly faced their fate with defiance and solidarity.

He also paid tribute to generations of South African warriors, referencing historic leaders such as King Makhado and King Thohoyandou, and honoured fallen SANDF members who died in domestic and international operations.

“This day is a tribute to the courage of those who wear uniform, and we bow our heads in memory of those who never returned from the horizon,” he said.

SANDF’s Domestic and Regional Role

Ramaphosa highlighted the SANDF’s recent role in disaster response following heavy rains and flooding in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and neighbouring Mozambique. Military engineers assisted in repairing infrastructure, purifying water and erecting temporary structures, while rescue teams saved civilians from floodwaters in Mozambique.

The South African Military Health Service also launched Project Owethu, providing medical outreach in Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Vhembe districts, including more than 85 cataract surgeries at Elim Hospital over the past week.

Budget Support Amid Resource Constraints

Acknowledging fiscal pressures, the President said additional budget resources had been allocated to the SANDF to close funding gaps and improve operational efficiency.

“This is a targeted intervention to ensure our operational ambitions are matched by our resources,” he said.

MONUSCO Withdrawal Announced

In a significant policy announcement, Ramaphosa confirmed a phased withdrawal of South African troops from the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

The drawdown will be conducted in a carefully coordinated manner to ensure the safe return of personnel and equipment. He pledged continued support for peace initiatives under the UN, African Union and SADC frameworks.

Crime-Fighting Deployment at Home

On the domestic front, the President authorised the deployment of SANDF elements to support the South African Police Service in tackling illegal mining, gang violence and organised crime.

“From the Cape Flats to Gauteng, our message is clear: the rule of law will be enforced and the safety of our citizens will be secured,” he said.

Call to Youth

Ramaphosa urged young South Africans to consider careers in the defence force, emphasising opportunities in engineering, medicine, technology and strategy.

“Join the SANDF for the love of your country,” he said, describing service as both a career and a calling.

Show of Military Readiness

The commemoration featured a wreath-laying ceremony, a South African Air Force fly-past and live military demonstrations showcasing vehicles, advanced weaponry and specialised units.

Standing in salute as divisions paraded past, the President said the SANDF remains “the shield that ensures our people know lasting peace, security and stability.”