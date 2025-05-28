Left Menu

Casper Ruud's French Open Struggle: Knee Injury Derails Two-Time Finalist

Casper Ruud, two-time French Open finalist, struggled with a knee injury, losing 13 of the last 14 games against Nino Borges. Ruud has been dealing with knee pain throughout the clay-court season, affecting his performance. Despite efforts to manage the injury, he exited in the second round.

Casper Ruud, renowned for reaching two French Open finals, faced early exit due to a troubling knee injury. His struggles became apparent as he lost 13 of the last 14 games to Nino Borges.

The seventh-seed disclosed his recurring knee problems had impacted him throughout the clay-court season. Despite using painkillers, Ruud was unable to deliver his signature performance, marking his earliest exit since 2018.

Efforts to mitigate the pain proved futile as the Norwegian battled through the match. Frankie Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek captured Wednesday's spotlight, while other notable matches attracted French support amid exhilarating showdowns at the prestigious Roland-Garros.

