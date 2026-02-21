Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to Qatar Open Final with Impressive Victory

Carlos Alcaraz maintained his unbeaten streak in 2026 by defeating Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open semi-final. Despite Rublev's strong fightback, Alcaraz's resilience secured his 11th consecutive victory. The Spaniard's focus and maturity have paid off, and he is now set for another finals appearance, emphasizing his dominance in the tennis world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 01:28 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a commanding display of resilience and skill, world number one Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Qatar Open final by defeating defending champion Andrey Rublev 7-6(3), 6-4 on Friday. This victory marks his 12th final appearance in the last 13 tournaments, highlighting his dominance in the sport.

The Spaniard showcased his formidable form against Rublev, who mounted a strong comeback effort by leveling the second set and saving multiple match points. However, Alcaraz's consistent focus and strategic play secured his 11th consecutive win this season.

Alcaraz's success can be attributed to his continued growth and maturity on the court. While Rublev challenged him with precise forehands, it was Alcaraz's composed demeanor in critical moments, especially during tiebreaks, that ensured his triumph and ongoing success streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

