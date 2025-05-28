Left Menu

Shubman Gill Takes the Helm: India's Youngest Test Captain

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary urged support for new Test captain Shubman Gill, highlighting his potential despite limited red-ball leadership experience. Appointed at 25, Gill leads in the upcoming England series as India navigates a new era post-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of the Indian Test team, with veteran wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant named as his deputy. Gill's ascension marks a youthful turn for the team, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in preparation for an anticipated series.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary expressed optimism over Gill's appointment, emphasizing the need for support. 'It's crucial for the selectors to bolster Shubman's leadership journey, as he represents the future of Indian cricket,' Tiwary told ANI. At 25, Gill is among the youngest to take this role, despite his limited exposure to Test captaincy.

This strategic appointment comes ahead of a five-match Test series against England, set to unfold from June to August 2025 across iconic venues. This series marks India's first Test appearance since the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, aligning with a new chapter for the squad aiming to cement its dominance in world cricket.

