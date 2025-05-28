Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma's Game-Changing IPL Innings: A Masterstroke Against Odds

Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85 from 33 balls was hailed as the innings of the IPL 2025 season by Tom Moody. Coming in when RCB faced a daunting chase, Sharma, with Mayank Agarwal, turned the tide against LSG through smart and aggressive batting, ensuring a win with eight balls remaining.

Updated: 28-05-2025 21:26 IST
Jitesh Sharma (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matchup, Jitesh Sharma delivered an unforgettable performance that left an indelible mark on spectators and commentators alike. Batting at an impressive 85 not out from just 33 deliveries, Jitesh's innings may be ranked 23rd among the highest scores this season, but for expert analyst Tom Moody, it was unrivaled.

Entering the fray during the 12th over after Virat Kohli's dismissal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were facing an uphill chase of 228. Collaborating with Mayank Agarwal under immense pressure, Jitesh turned the tables on Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) bowlers. He struck six sixes and eight fours, securing a remarkable victory with eight balls to spare.

Moody lauded Jitesh's clever approach, skillfully navigating field changes implemented by Rishabh Pant and making the most of critical moments, including surviving a run-out scare and a no-ball reprieve. His composure under pressure was commended by Abhinav Mukund, who highlighted Jitesh's improvement from past games and his ability to drive RCB to a crucial win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

