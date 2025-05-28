Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja: From White Ball Aspirations to Test Cricket Success

Ravindra Jadeja, a veteran Indian all-rounder, never imagined himself in Test cricket, initially believing his strength lay in white ball cricket. Influenced by mentor Mahendra Singh Chauhan and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he evolved to excel in Tests. Jadeja also praised Virat Kohli's aggressive approach in the format.

Updated: 28-05-2025 22:54 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Jadeja, a seasoned all-rounder for India, revealed his unexpected journey into Test cricket. Initially focused on white ball cricket, Jadeja credited Mahendra Singh Chauhan, his early coach, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former India captain, for guiding his career trajectory.

Jadeja's cricket foundation was laid at Jamnagar's 'Cricket Bungalow', where Chauhan's discipline and fitness ethos shaped his physical capabilities. Chauhan, a former police officer, instilled the importance of fitness, which Jadeja attributes to his stamina and agility today.

In a podcast with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja lauded Virat Kohli's test mindset, underscoring Kohli's relentless drive for wickets, which distinguished him in the Test arena. This insight came as Kohli steps back from Test cricket, marking an illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

