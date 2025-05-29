Left Menu

Showdowns and Surprises: Fourth Day of French Open Unfolds

The French Open's fourth day saw thrilling matches, including a comeback by Jelena Ostapenko and dominant performances by Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Rain briefly halted outdoor matches, while Olympic champion Zheng advanced amidst a variety of victories and upsets, including Matteo Gigante's surprise win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:08 IST
Showdowns and Surprises: Fourth Day of French Open Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Wednesday marked the fourth day of the French Open, offering a series of intense and captivating tennis matches. Previous champion Jelena Ostapenko rallied from a setback to overtake Caroline Dolehide, booking her place in the third round. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek sailed through their respective matches, showcasing their top-tier talents at Roland Garros.

Other notable events included Tommy Paul's comeback victory over Marton Fucsovics following a marathon match, ensuring his advancement. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame a stubborn Emiliana Arango, while unexpected twists unfolded as Matteo Gigante stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas, securing a significant career milestone.

Despite heavy rain suspending some matches, the day resumed with players like Lorenzo Musetti and Jasmine Paolini advancing further. The competition proved unpredictable for veterans such as Casper Ruud, who suffered an upset at the hands of Nuno Borges, adding to the dramatic tapestry of the ongoing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025