Showdowns and Surprises: Fourth Day of French Open Unfolds

Wednesday marked the fourth day of the French Open, offering a series of intense and captivating tennis matches. Previous champion Jelena Ostapenko rallied from a setback to overtake Caroline Dolehide, booking her place in the third round. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek sailed through their respective matches, showcasing their top-tier talents at Roland Garros.

Other notable events included Tommy Paul's comeback victory over Marton Fucsovics following a marathon match, ensuring his advancement. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame a stubborn Emiliana Arango, while unexpected twists unfolded as Matteo Gigante stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas, securing a significant career milestone.

Despite heavy rain suspending some matches, the day resumed with players like Lorenzo Musetti and Jasmine Paolini advancing further. The competition proved unpredictable for veterans such as Casper Ruud, who suffered an upset at the hands of Nuno Borges, adding to the dramatic tapestry of the ongoing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)