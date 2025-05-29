Left Menu

Thrills and Surprises on Day Five: Highlight Reel of the French Open

Day five of the French Open offered thrilling matches highlighted by Mirra Andreeva's victory and advances by top players like Novak Djokovic. The day featured both startling upsets and high-profile exits, such as Emma Raducanu's defeat by Iga Swiatek. Controversies surrounding match scheduling were also prominent.

Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:02 IST
Day five of the French Open was filled with drama and excitement as Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva breezed into the third round, handing Ashlyn Krueger a 6-3 6-4 defeat. The day was not short of surprises as high-ranking players exited early from the prestigious tournament.

Emma Raducanu was outclassed by Iga Swiatek, yet remained undeterred after her defeat. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic initiated his quest for a 25th Grand Slam win smoothly, while controversies arose regarding the scheduling of women's matches in the night sessions.

Additional highlights included the resonance of Rafael Nadal's influence, aiding Jasmine Paolini's advancement, and the continued resilience of top-seeded players amidst both well-fought victories and unexpected eliminations across the courts of Roland Garros.

