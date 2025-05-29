Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Surprises on French Open's Exciting Fifth Day

The French Open's fifth day witnessed thrilling matches with American Jessica Pegula and Russian Mirra Andreeva advancing to the third round. The day also included notable performances and surprises, such as Novak Djokovic’s smooth advance and Rafael Nadal's influence helping Paolini. Emma Raducanu and Stefanos Tsitsipas also faced tough challenges.

Day five at the French Open brought excitement and upsets as Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva advanced to the third round, overcoming their respective opponents successfully.

Notable performances included Novak Djokovic's straightforward win, while the influence of Rafael Nadal was seen as Paolini made it to the third round.

Emma Raducanu and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced tough challenges during their matches, adding drama to an eventful day, with weather playing a minimal role as conditions remained mostly dry.

