Thrilling Upsets and Surprises on French Open's Exciting Fifth Day

Day five at the French Open brought excitement and upsets as Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva advanced to the third round, overcoming their respective opponents successfully.

Notable performances included Novak Djokovic's straightforward win, while the influence of Rafael Nadal was seen as Paolini made it to the third round.

Emma Raducanu and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced tough challenges during their matches, adding drama to an eventful day, with weather playing a minimal role as conditions remained mostly dry.

