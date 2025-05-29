Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva Shines Again: Clay Court Queen Advances at French Open

Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva showcased her expertise on clay courts as she defeated Ashlyn Krueger at the French Open. The 18-year-old, a Roland Garros semi-finalist, maintained her composure and adaptability to secure victory. The tournament also saw strong performances from Jessica Pegula and Novak Djokovic.

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva reasserted her clay court prowess at the French Open by systematically defeating Ashlyn Krueger. The Russian teen, who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals in 2024, showcased her adaptability and tenacity, overcoming an early setback to win 6-3, 6-4.

Andreeva demonstrated maturity and her tactical depth, mixing up her play with artful sliced forehands that unsettled her powerful American opponent. Acknowledging the difficulty of the match, given her previous loss to Krueger, she expressed satisfaction in her ability to maintain calm under pressure.

Elsewhere, Jessica Pegula, the French Open's third seed, navigated a tough match against Ann Li, ultimately triumphing 6-3, 7-6(3) amidst windy conditions. Meanwhile, prominent players like Novak Djokovic continue their pursuit of top honors, seeking more history at this year's Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

