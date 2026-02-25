Lydia Ko's Quest for Grand Slam Glory: Balancing Ambition and Physical Challenges

Lydia Ko, a three-times major champion, affirms her unwavering dedication to securing golf's most elusive titles. Despite the physical toll of her 13-year career in the LPGA, the 28-year-old New Zealander, known for her competitive spirit, returns to the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore as the defending champion.

With a remarkable collection of achievements, including Olympic medals and 23 LPGA Tour titles, Ko still seeks her first Women's PGA Championship or a maiden U.S. Women's Open victory to achieve the career Grand Slam, defined as winning four of five LPGA majors.

Reflecting on past achievements and future goals, Ko candidly discusses the challenges of maintaining physical resilience. She acknowledges that recovery is slower and emphasizes balancing ambition with her body's limits as she considers life beyond professional golf.