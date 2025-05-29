Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Aims to Break the RCB Jinx at Mullanpur Showdown

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer gears up for a crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL semi-final. Despite consistent performances throughout the season, Iyer faces challenges against RCB and at Mullanpur. Can he lead PBKS to victory and prove his mettle as a captain-batter?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:10 IST
Shreyas Iyer Aims to Break the RCB Jinx at Mullanpur Showdown
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Punjab Kings prepare for a critical IPL semi-final showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur on Thursday, all eyes are on their skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Known for his leadership and batting prowess, Iyer has compiled an impressive 514 runs this season, securing his place as a top captain-batter in the league. Despite being the only captain to steer three different franchises into the playoffs, Iyer has historically struggled against RCB and at the Mullanpur venue.

With disappointing past performances against Thursday's rivals, Iyer seeks to change the narrative. The upcoming match is not just a step closer to the finals but also a chance to demonstrate his resilience and skill when it counts the most.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025