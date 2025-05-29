Shreyas Iyer Aims to Break the RCB Jinx at Mullanpur Showdown

As Punjab Kings prepare for a critical IPL semi-final showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur on Thursday, all eyes are on their skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Known for his leadership and batting prowess, Iyer has compiled an impressive 514 runs this season, securing his place as a top captain-batter in the league. Despite being the only captain to steer three different franchises into the playoffs, Iyer has historically struggled against RCB and at the Mullanpur venue.

With disappointing past performances against Thursday's rivals, Iyer seeks to change the narrative. The upcoming match is not just a step closer to the finals but also a chance to demonstrate his resilience and skill when it counts the most.

